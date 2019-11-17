S/South APC to meet on Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for South-South region, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has said that the party would soon meet at the regional level over the purported suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the state deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shuaibu, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the state party chairman, Anslem Ojezua, and others by a faction of the party in the state.

Eta, who spoke to journalists in Calabar on the current crisis in the ruling party in Edo State, said the alleged suspension of the national chairman and some members of his faction by another faction was unlawful.

Eta said the actions of both factions violate the provisions of the constitution of the APC on the suspension or sanctioning of any member of the party.

He said he would reconcile the crisis bedeviling the party in Edo and address some gray areas.

