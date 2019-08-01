S/Korea to support Kogi on technical education

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja on Tuesday received South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria Major-General Lee In-Tae who pledged the country’s support and partnership for the development of technical and vocational education in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, in a statement yesterday, said the two parties were to conduct an assessment for the formulation of a possible follow-up support to the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology, which was situated in Lokoja.

According to him, the envoy pledged to facilitate the internship of students from the institution in top South Korean Companies like DEAWOO, KIA Motors, Samsung and LG electronics companies.

He said the envoy also promised that the government he represents would assist the Kogi Government in providing allowances for both the teachers and students of the institution, affirming that they were looking for ways to expand the school in terms of enrolment and infrastructure.

He said Bello pledged more commitment to vocational and technical education.

Members of the Ambassador’s entourage include Country Director, Woochan Chang; Country Deputy Director Wonjun Bae; Programe Specialist David Nkwa and Lee Young Geol from Daelim University.

