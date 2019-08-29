S/East PDP leaders threaten Kalu over ‘false’ claim

ADVERTISEMENT

Some PDP leaders in the South East, as well as some Ohaneze youths, yesterday, gave a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, 48 hours to apologise to the people of the state.

Kalu was reported as saying during the resumed hearing of his trial over alleged N7.6bn fraud at a Federal High Court on Tuesday in Abuja that he ran the affairs of the state with his personal funds for six months during his first term.

But addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the PDP leaders, led by Mathew Ibe, described the claim as “derogatory”, saying if the former governor failed to apologise or retract his statement within 48 hours, the party would sue him for breach of public peace.

He argued that there was tension in the state as a result of his comment, adding that the people were shocked at his utterances.

“We demand an apology from him within 48 hours or we drag him to court for breach of public peace because right now our people are not happy with his claim.

“We are glad this was top on the list of the 39-count charges levelled against him by the EFCC. He should tell us if Slok Air was a state-owned company and why several billions of naira of state funds were passed through the company for contracts awarded by him while in office without due process.

“We have taken a whole lot of time to ponder and investigate Chief Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu (MON) on how and when he became this rich. Before he became Governor of Abia State, Slok had nothing. No market/investment value. Suddenly, he became an owner of a shipping line, among other investments,” he said.

Similarly, the Ohaneze youths, led by Uche Nnadi, described Kalu’s comment as an insult on the sensibilities of the people, adding that he should face his trial for the alleged N7.6bn fraud.

