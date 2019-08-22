  1. Home
  2. News
  3. S/east govs dare Kanu over threat to Igbo leaders
ADVERTISEMENT

S/east govs dare Kanu over threat to Igbo leaders

By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakiliki Published Date
BREAKING: Biafra: Court orders forfeiture of N300m bonds to FG over Kanu's absence
Nnamdi Kanu

Governors from the southeast states have warned Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, over his threats to attack them and other southeast leaders abroad.

The governors, in a statement yesterday by their chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said: “We wish to warn that should any southeast person be attacked anywhere in the world, we shall, by all means, bring back Kanu to Nigeria to face the wrath of our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They assured the people of the zone of protection against killer herdsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.