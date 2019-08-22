S/east govs dare Kanu over threat to Igbo leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors from the southeast states have warned Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, over his threats to attack them and other southeast leaders abroad.

The governors, in a statement yesterday by their chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said: “We wish to warn that should any southeast person be attacked anywhere in the world, we shall, by all means, bring back Kanu to Nigeria to face the wrath of our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They assured the people of the zone of protection against killer herdsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App