S/Court Verdict: Tambuwal tells Buhari what to do, salutes Atiku’s doggedness

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be magnanimous in victory, just as he saluted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s doggedness, tenacity and a strong belief in the judicial process.

“This is a time for Mr President to run an inclusive government and strive to forge a true Nigerian nation and spirit,” he stated.

The Supreme Court had Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, GCON challenging the election of President Muhammadu

Buhari.

Tambuwal said: “Rather than encourage his supporters to engage in wild jubilation, this is a time for circumspection and rallying of Nigerians for the arduous task of tackling our huge developmental challenges”

He noted that Atiku’s stance had contributed to advancing the nation’s democracy.

“I urge our party members not to be dismayed. The legal way has a terminal stage. The verdict of the Supreme Court is final. In politics you win some, you lose some,” he stated.

“Since our dear presidential candidate chose the legal way, it is a clear indication of the fact that he is not a supporter of the resort to self – help, or violence, after all, power comes from God.”

