S/Court verdict: Nwosu wasn’t our party’s candidate for Imo – AA chair

National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Keneth Udeze has said Chief Uche Nwosu was not the party’s validly nominated candidate for the March, 2019 governorship election in Imo state as he paraded, and hailed the Supreme Court for upholding the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the state’s governor.

Chief Udeze said in a statement Friday in Abuja, that Chief Nwosu lied to the party at various points of negotiation that he had no further link with the APC, adding that the judgement delivered Friday by the Supreme Court was in line with the earlier decision of the party to withdraw from the petition filed by Chief Nwosu.

He explained that the withdrawal of AA from the petition was in the best interest of the party, to save its soul and for the general well-being of Ndi Imo after studying the action filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) at the Federal High Court.

“Never again shall politician resort to all forms of blackmail and intimidation to grab the structure of political parties for their selfish interest.

“AA has shown resilience and steadfastness in its belief as a masses party by its action in the political development of Imo state and Nigeria.

“We maintain that Uche Nwosu was never our candidate in the March governorship election for Imo state having falsely presented himself to the party as having nothing to do with the APC as an aspirants and lied to the party,” he said.

