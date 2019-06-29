S/Court acquits army officer 23 years after conviction

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has acquitted and discharged a retired army lieutenant, Isaac Obadiah Kigbu, 23 years after his conviction by a General Court Martial of the Nigerian Army of stealing and conspiracy to defraud.

A split decision by the three-member panel of justices yesterday held that the conviction was wrong because of the use of his counsel’s change of plea from not guilty to guilty to convict him.

The lead judgment delivered by Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs set aside the conviction by the General Court Martial and the Court of Appeal in Lagos delivered in 2004.

Justice Akaahs upheld the submission of the counsel to Kigbu, R.A. Oluwa, that the appellate court erred in law when it held that even though the General Court Martial made an error in not requiring the appellant to repeat the change of plea from not guilty to guilty and to record same, that failure should not affect the validity of the change of plea from not guilty to guilty or render the whole trial a nullity pursuant to Section 218 of the Criminal Procedure Law. Justice Unani Musa Abba-Aji agreed with the majority judgment.

However, Justice Ejembi Eko delivered a dissenting judgment where he held that a military personnel cannot bring an appeal under criminal procedure instead of a military court martial which he said amounted to an abuse of court process. He therefore dismissed the appeal.

