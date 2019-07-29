  1. Home
S/Arabia extends registration for Qur’an/Athan competition

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the registration period for the Qur’an and Athan Global Awards to August 18, 2019. According to the press release by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of KSA, the extension was due to the unprecedented number of participation so as to enable all those who wish to register to take part.

So far, over 30,000 participants from 162 countries have registered to compete.

A prize money of 5 million riyals is up for grabs for the first place winner of the Qur’an recitation competition, and 2 million riyals for the winners of the Athan competition. Registration can be done at https://quranathanawards.com

