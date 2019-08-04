  1. Home
S/Arabia dedicates terminal for Hajj pilgrims

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu, who is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Published Date

The King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has opened a new Hajj terminal to facilitate arrival and departure of pilgrims from across the world.

The terminal is equipped with 360 counters and other high-tech facilities to ensure swift screening of pilgrims.

The terminal, which was opened in 2018, is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, of hosting 30 million pilgrims from the current number of three million within the next 10 years.

During a trip to the new Hajj terminal yesterday, the General Director of the Immigration and Passport Department of Saudi Arabia, Major General Suleiman Al-Yahya, said approximately 5,000 pilgrims pass   through the terminal daily.

“Today, we have 5,000 passengers passing through the terminal, but it is difficult to say how many pilgrims will come through the terminal during the 75 days Hajj season, due to the fluctuating number daily,” Maj. Gen. Al-Yahya said.

