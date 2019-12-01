S/Africa killing: We’re glad justice’s served – Dabiri-Erewa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed satisfaction with the judgment on the police officer who killed a Nigerian in South Africa.

A South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, was found guilty of the 2018 murder of a Nigerian, Ebuka Okoli, in Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal. Okoli was shot at close range during an unauthorised raid by the police on the community where he resided.

Appearing before Judge Shyam Gyanda on Friday on one charge of murder and three charges of robbery, the accused was found guilty on all four charges.

Sentencing has been scheduled for December 2, 2019, and the accused is likely to face a 15-year jail term.

In a statement issued by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said, “We are glad that justice has been done. We had always stated that there has to be consequences for actions. We are glad that this case finally came to an end and South Africa has demonstrated the political will to deal with xenophobia.”

The NIDCOM boss implored Nigerians in South Africa to adhere to President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to be the best wherever they find themselves.

She added that Nigeria and South Africa would continuously work to ensure that those who perpetuate crime irrespective of their nationality should face the penalty for their actions.

She commended the Nigerian Mission in Johannesburg for painstakingly following through with the case and other cases involving Nigerians.

The Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa, Mr. Godwin Adama, said he was also happy that the case came to an end with the judgment. He disclosed that the second case of eight police men being tried for the murder of another Nigerian, Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus, was adjourned till April 2020 for final ruling due to some technical issues.

