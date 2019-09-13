S/Africa: FG provides stipends, soft loans for Nigerian returnees

ADVERTISEMENT

Soft loans will be provided by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to Nigerian returnees from South Africa to support them in starting businesses back home, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians of Diaspora (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said.

Also part of the welcome home package were SIM cards with N40,000 of airtime and 9GB of data valid for two months for ease communication.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was on ground at the Lagos airport last night to welcome the returnees, also spoke on a programme that will subsequently be put in place to aid in reintegrating the Nigerian returnees.

A transport stipend was also provided to take them to their various destinations.

According to a statement by NIDCOM’s media unit, of the 187 passengers brought back home on an Air Peace flight last night, 30 were children. The remaining number from the 313 billed to return back home with Wednesday’s first batch were delayed by South African authorities at the airport in Johannesburg.

The NIDCOM chairman reiterated that arrangements were underway to airlift the second batch of Nigerians from South Africa.

