Russian PM Mishustin presents candidates for new cabinet to President Putin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday presented his list of ministerial candidates during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

On Jan. 15, Mishustin accepted Putin’s invitation to become prime minister following the resignation of the previous government led by Dmitry Medvedev.

After the announcement, the newly formed cabinet is expected to meet for the first time.

Mikhail Mishustin is a Russian economist and politician serving as Prime Minister of Russia since 2020.

He previously served as Director of the Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020. (Sputnik/NAN)

