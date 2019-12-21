  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Russia slams US sanctions on European gas project
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia slams US sanctions on European gas project

By . Published Date

US sanctions on companies working on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will prevent other countries from developing their economies, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Writing on her Facebook page, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Washington for promoting an “ideology” that hinders global competition over the pipeline, which will carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.