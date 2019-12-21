Russia slams US sanctions on European gas project

ADVERTISEMENT

US sanctions on companies working on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will prevent other countries from developing their economies, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Writing on her Facebook page, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Washington for promoting an “ideology” that hinders global competition over the pipeline, which will carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe.

