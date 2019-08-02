Rural communities in A/Ibom get N100 million for micro projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten rural communities in Akwa Ibom State have received N100 million for the execution of micro projects and social infrastructure.

The Akwa Ibom Government in collaboration with the World Bank presented the N100 million cheque to the 10 rural communities yesterday in Uyo.

Commissioner for Economics Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, who presented the cheque, stated that the funds will help the benefiting communities to execute micro projects that would enhance their welfare.

Okon said that the government is committed to the transformation of rural communities through life touching micro projects.

He urged the stakeholders of the benefiting communities to ensure that they implement and execute their projects as it would attract more development to their respective communities.

“This event is a very important event and it is my expectations that all of you will take this training serious.’’

“The way you implement this project in your various community will serve as an encouragement for the state government and World Bank to do more,” she said.

The General Manager, Akwa Ibom State Agency for Community and Social Development, Mr Ishmael Akpan, said the training would enable the benefiting communities to have the necessary skills and knowledge to manage the disbursed funds during implementation of the micro projects.

“The training is properly designed, packaged and will be carefully handled by qualified and experienced personnel to effectively inform and guide the people in the implementation process,” Akpan said.

One of the beneficiaries from Ikot Ekpenyong community in Essien Udim LGA, Mrs Justina Sunday, applauded the government and the World Bank for reaching out to the less privileged in the state.

“We are grateful to the State Government and the World Bank,” she said.

