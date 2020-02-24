Ruler says January attack’s driven residents out of Tawari (video)

On January 2nd, gunmen whose identity are yet to be ascertained attacked the community of Tawari in Kogi local government area of Kogi state.

The attack started at about 11:45pm on that day and, was on till 5am the following day while the community was sleeping.

In the sporadic shooting, more than 20 were reported killed, with some estimates putting the number of dead as high as 29.

Households were set ablaze, along with other buildings, hand mosque, even the palace of the Tawari ruler.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

They attack has drawn condemnation from many quarters describing it as an act of cowardice and blood-thirsty criminal elements.

Days after the Aguma of Tawari, HRH Idris Yusuf Tawari tells Daily Trust how his community is coping.