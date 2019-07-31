  1. Home
Rugby: Bronson Weir names Nigerian team to face Ivory Coast

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date
Nigerian Rugby team.

Black Stallions Coach, Bronson Weir, has named his Nigerian side to face Ivory Coast on Wednesday in their first match of the 2019 West African Series Championship.

A statement from the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) today said the eagerly-anticipated clash at the Nduom Stadium Elmina, Ghana is the tie of the series, as the Nigerian team hopes to put in a strong performance following Ivory Coast’s 22-12 victory over Ghana.

“I think it is quite clear. To win the series, we have to get a good result against Ivory Coast and to do that, we have to beat them in the contest area,” Weir said.

He added: “They are quite good at the breakdown and decent in the air, both areas are a priority for us. Traditionally, Nigeria and Ivory Coast games are always very close, they are tough affairs, so our ability to finish the game strongly is going to be vital.

“As you know, we had to release Christian Ogar due to lingering injury. Captain, Azeez Ladipo is away in the US playing summer sevens but Police winger, Maalik is back in the squad after a long spell away from the team. So we have about eight new boys and we will throw some of them straight in tomorrow.

“I can tell you everyone inside our camp believes we can do really well. We are very much looking forward to Wednesday.”

 

Nigerian team to face Ivory Coast: Starting line up (debutants are astericked)

  1. Gabriel Etim John * (Fullback)
  2. Abdulmalik Atomulaku (Right Wing)
  3. Onori-Oyiza Jude Emmanuel Jatto (Outside Center/ Captain)
  4. Joshua Effiong Etim (Inside Center)
  5. Alfred Sunday Oche (Right wing)
  6. Nuhu Ibrahim Samaila (Fly half)
  7. Hassan Mohammed (Scrum half)
  8. Jude Peter Abrakson * (No 8)
  9. Ekubi Samuel Ekpo (Flanker)
  10. Alex Onome Richard (Flanker)
  11. John Terseer Kura (Lock)
  12. Isaac Cato Sani (Lock)
  13. Godwin Dina Otoro JR (Prop)
  14. Umar Ibrahim Suraj (Hooker)
  15. Ricky Ezenwa Nwagbara (Prop)

 

Replacements

  1. Mohammed Ahmad Umar
  2. Sunday Bassey
  3. Abduljelili Adeniyi Adeshina
  4. Suleiman Olatunde Abdulganiyu
  5. Oyekanmi David Kazeem
  6. Monday Henry Omoragieva
  7. Jeremiah Peter
  8. Ezekiel Tom

 

Non playing teammate

  1. Daniel John Christopher – not playing for 1st match

