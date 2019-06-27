Ruga settlements, a misplaced priority – Tiv in Diaspora tells FG

ADVERTISEMENT

A group known as Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom on Thursday cautioned the federal government on the planned Fulani settlement in parts of Benue state, describing the project as misplaced priority.

The Publicity Secretary of the group, Salome Sulleyol Biam, in an email to newsmen in Makurdi warned that the imposition by the federal government without dialogue with the state government has already started causing tension in polity.

“Dr Kohol Iornem, the President of the society (group) warned that it was a misplaced priority considering that we have thousands of our sons, daughters and aged parents living at IDP camps in deplorable conditions yet no effort has been made to relocate the IDPs to a safer and more conducive environment. Ironically, the issue of herdsmen is taking more prominence.

“The situation is like a married man who brings a good looking maid to the house without the consent of the wife. No sane wife will allow that, lest the good-looking maid over time takes over the household. This is the exact picture of what the federal government is doing,” the statement read.

It further urged people of the state to be law-abiding and seek intervention through the Judiciary and National Assembly before the matter gets out of hand.

It added that the federal government must as a matter of urgency, engage with the state government to explain the nature of the land holding and how it fits with the extant grazing law in the state.

