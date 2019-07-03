Ruga settlement not to grab grazing reserve for Fulani herdsmen, says Kebbi Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state on Wednesday said the idea of Ruga settlement was not aimed at grabbing lands for Fulani herdsmen as being rumoured in some sections of the country.

He explained that the concept initiated by the federal government was to resettle Fulani nomads and other cattle rearers into a permanent abode to minimize migration from one place to another and eliminate conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

While speaking to journalists at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, he said the idea was not to acquire grazing reserve in whatever form for herders as being rumoured by a section of the public.

The governor said by his position as the Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council, the concept of Ruga settlement was aimed at settling Fulani nomads and other cattle rearers into a permanent abode.

He said “Ruga settlement has served as hamlet to the Fulani for hundreds of years and did not constitute a new innovation aimed at bringing discord to other tribes in the country.”

Bagudu added that the main objectives of settling Fulani nomads in one place, apart from ending conflict with farmers was also to allow their livestock to produce adequate meat to satisfy the protein requirement of the country.

