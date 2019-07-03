Ruga: Opponents within constitutional limit – MACBAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fulani umbrella body, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it will not begrudge those who are opposed to the establishment of the Ruga settlements proposition of the federal government.

It said those doing so are merely exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, adding that the raging discontents and consequent debate over the initiative is expected.

MACBAN’s national vice president, Alhaji Hussaini Bosso told Daily Trust on Wednesday in Minna that the “criminal” profiling of Fulani as violent group by “desperate politicians” and religious “bigots” gave rise to the misgivings that trailed the Ruga settlements proposition.

“The same group of people are taking advantage of the plan by heating up the polity and painting gloomy picture of conflict and strife around the plan settlements,” he claimed, adding that posterity would prove such elements wrong.

He said for the governors who rejected the establishment of the settlements in their respective states, there is the likelihood that they would embrace the idea when its benefit become manifest.

He however advised them to find a way of integrating herders who have lived in such places all their lives and become part of the society.

“Across the South East and South West, they are herders who were born and raised there. Some of them have never been to the North or can even trace their origin. The only rational thing to do in such situation is to integrate them,” he advised.

According to him, the herders themselves have suffered greatly from conflict between its members and farmers as well as the activities of cattle rustling in the past.

He said the incessant conflict had led to the exodus of herders to countries like Senegal, Mali, Togo, Niger and Ivory Coast amongst others with about 1.5 million migrating from the country annually.

