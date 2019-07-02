Ruga: No land for FG in Oyo – Oyo Govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State government has said the state government had no land demarcated for the propose settlement for the Fulani herdsmen for rearing of their cattles.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

He added that there was no fact to the rumour that Oyo State was part of the shortlisted states proposed by the Federal Government for the establishment of Ruga settlement.

According to him: “Ruga settlement is a Federal Government project and till this moment, Oyo State is not aware of the operation and the process that leads to the decision.”

Adisa noted that although the Federal Government is the government of the entire country, but as a pacesetter state, Oyo State will not run away in tackling issues affecting the indigenes and residents of the state.

He pointed out that the Federal Government had been giving series of excuses over the years concerning the issue of farmers/herders clashes, ranging from grazing route, dissatisfaction and others, adding that the Federal Government should have found solutions to the problem if there was sincerity of purpose.

“Nigeria is not only the country rearing cattle, the people at the Federal level should find a way of tackling insecurity instead of the proposed Ruga settlement across the nation.”

