Rudiger rescues point for Chelsea at Leicester City

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Antonio Rudiger scored twice as Chelsea secured a 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

In an end-to-end match, Leicester were denied a half-time lead through Jamie Vardy thanks to an excellent save by Willy Caballero, who started ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea made the breakthrough a minute after half-time as Rudiger headed in Mason Mount’s corner.

Leicester hit back with two goals in 11 minutes as Harvey Barnes’ deflected effort looped over Caballero and Ben Chilwell slotted in a low cross from Youri Tielemans.

But back came Frank Lampard’s side and, from another Mount set-piece, Rudiger headed in again.

Harvey Barnes had a golden chance for the winner, but shot inches wide.

For his exploits in the match, Rudiger was voted the “King of the match”.

Leicester remain third on 49 points, with Chelsea a place below and eight points back.

