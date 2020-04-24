Rubin: Hitting ‘rock bottom’ will force change in tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

With no tournaments and earning potential on hold, these are worrying times for rank and file tennis players such as Noah Rubin, the American ranked 225th in the ATP rankings.

But he thinks that tennis needs to hit “rock bottom” during the coronavirus pandemic so that things can change for the better for the sport’s lesser lights.

Rubin, 24, inhabits a vastly different world to the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal whose vast earnings mean, financially at least, they are insulated against the shutdown.

