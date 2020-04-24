  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Rubin: Hitting ‘rock bottom’ will force change in tennis
ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin: Hitting ‘rock bottom’ will force change in tennis

By . 
Noah Rubin
Noah Rubin

With no tournaments and earning potential on hold, these are worrying times for rank and file tennis players such as Noah Rubin, the American ranked 225th in the ATP rankings.

But he thinks that tennis needs to hit “rock bottom” during the coronavirus pandemic so that things can change for the better for the sport’s lesser lights.

Rubin, 24, inhabits a vastly different world to the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal whose vast earnings mean, financially at least, they are insulated against the shutdown.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.