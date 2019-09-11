RTEAN sues for patience over closure of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), yesterday, advised motorists to exercise patience on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following the partial closure of the road for reconstruction.

Daily Trust reports that a 600-meter length of the expressway between Kara and Berger was shut down partially while traffic was diverted to the other lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles, both inbound and outbound Lagos, were diverted to the outbound lane up to Isheri junction, where vehicles join the normal lanes.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The partial closure, which is meant to complete the inward and outward sections of the expressway, has been causing gridlock on the ever-busy corridor, it was learnt.

But the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Mohammed Musa called on motorists to exercise patience on the highway to end gridlocks in the area.

Musa said if motorists were patient enough and obeyed traffic rules and regulations, the gridlock would be efficiently managed and no motorist would sleep on the road.

He said, “a little patience will do the magic. Learn to obey traffic monitoring agents, obey diversion signs, be disciplined and we will see everything working out well.”

The union leader, however, urged the contractor handling the project to speed up work as the ember months begin when the road is expected to be busier.

According to him, people have a lot of activities to attend to during the season, thereby increasing traffic on the expressway.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App