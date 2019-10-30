RTEAN elects new Lagos executive

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Musa Mohammed was yesterday re-elected as Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Members, at the 11th delegates’ Conference held at the secretariat, unanimously affirmed the return of the Musa-led state executive council for another term of office.

Musa, who emerged the National President of the union in September, was unanimously elected by 700 delegates of the association at its Igando, state Headquarters.

The conference, had in attendance national officers of the union led by the National Secretary-General Henry Ejiofor, and a former national leader, High Chief Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, who came in as an observer of the rancour-free election.

Musa, in his acceptance speech, promised to partner the state government and support all transportation initiatives aimed at improving commuting in the state. He said he would also work with the police and other security operatives to maintain peace in the state.

He specifically assured the state government that his members would continue to respect the traffic laws of Lagos State and would remain law abiding and responsible members of the society.

He said the association would respect the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the NURTW regarding the operations of parks adding that the unity forged with all sister associations and unions would continue to be fostered under his leadership.

Elected along with Musa are; Deputy Chairman Administration, Alhaji Aransiola Qudus, Deputy Chairman Operations Hon. Albert Omotayo, Secretary, Abdulraman Amusan.

Others are the Treasurer Alhaji Ajayi Omotayo, Financial Secretary Adedeji Gbenga, Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Kashimawo.

