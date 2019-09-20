RTEAN crisis: I remain acting President, says Muhammed

There is no end in sight to the leadership crisis in the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) as the Deputy National President, Musa Muhammed, insisted that he remained the acting president of the association.

Muhammed formally accepted his appointment by 28 members of the National Executive Council (NEC) as Acting President of the association.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEC members had met in Lagos on Tuesday and resolved to dismiss the National President, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo and Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Ibrahim over alleged anti-union activities.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Osakpamwan had said the dismissal has no effect, noting that the NEC members who announced his dismissal had no such power. He argued further that Lagos is not the Headquarters of the association where such decision could be taken.

But Muhammed who spoke after a meeting with some NEC members where he accepted his appointment in acting capacity as the National President said the decision to appoint him as the acting President was guided by the constitution.

He said he would always be guided by the constitution of the association, adding that he also remains as the Lagos State Chairman of the association as his tenure would elapse on October 31.

His position, he noted, had been confirmed by the Lagos State Government after a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat.

On the statement credited to Eriyo that the National Secretariat was not in Lagos, Muhammad said there was nowhere in the constitution where it was stated that NEC must meet in Abuja.

He however urged state and zonal leaders to align with him in the task of moving the association forward, restating that he remains the authentic President of the association recognized by the constitution.

Asked if the development meant that the association had been factionalized, he said there was nothing wrong with that, noting that similar development had been witnessed in the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), among other associations.

“The issue of faction is allowed. Our position is that we have complied with the constitution and all RTEAN members should join us. We want unity, we want peace in our association and the country”.

Also speaking, Comrade Henry Ejiofor who was named as the Acting Secretary, said going by Article seven of the association’s constitution, there are 31 members who make up the NEC, saying majority of the NEC members endorsed the decision to appoint acting President for the group.