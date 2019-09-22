Roy Keane joins Sky Sports pundit team

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky Sports have signed former Manchester United captain Roy Keane as a pundit for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The former midfielder, who made 480 appearances for United over 13 years, has previously done work with ITV at major tournaments.

Keane will make his debut on Super Sunday, looking over West Ham United’s meeting with Manchester United followed by Chelsea’s game against Liverpool.

Speaking to The Mirror about the new role, Keane said: “I’ve worked with Sky Sports quite a few times over the years and it’s always been an experience I’ve enjoyed, so this makes absolute sense.

“While I’m not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.”

Jose Mourinho is another high-profile name to have been added to the punditry team for the 2019-20 campaign.

Keane’s latest role in management came as an assistant at Nottingham Forest, with the Irishman leaving the post in June after six months.

