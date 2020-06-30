Rowdy session in Senate over NDE 774,000 recruitments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of state for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, exchanged words with federal lawmakers on Tuesday over the National Directorate of Employment’s 774,000 recruitment exercise.

A 20-man selection committee has been constituted in each state of the federation.

The National Assembly committees on Labour invited the minister to brief them on the recruitment exercise.

The Director General of NDE, Nasiru Ladan, said he had no knowledge of the committee members and how they were selected.

Trouble started when the minister was asked to explain how the 20-man committee was selected.

Keyamo disagreed with the lawmakers, saying that everything must happen on camera and a rowdy session ensued.

But the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said he had not called for an executive session.

The minister was asked to apologise to the lawmakers.

“He should excuse himself if he does not want to apologise,” one lawmaker shouted.

But Keyamo said he had not said anything offensive to the lawmakers.

The minister was asked to leave.

