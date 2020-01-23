RoW will not deter us from implementing broadband strategy – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said it will ensure the implementation of broadband strategy and make sure its penetration increases.

The minister of communication and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who stated this in Abuja while signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM Nigeria, disclosed that though FG is still having some challenges such as the issue of Right of Way (RoW), that will not deter it from fully implementing the broadband plan.

Dr Pantami said the ministry is pleading with governors to understand that broadband is key to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

He said, “We have a huge digital literacy gap in the country especially in the rural areas. One of the objectives is to create a pool of Nigerians with digital skills and that can be validated through globally recognized certification.

“To implement digital economy, you must have broadband. We want to ensure that the broadband strategy is implemented; we want to increase broadband penetration. We are still having challenges like the issue of Right of Way. We are pleading with the governors to understand that broadband is key to our economic growth and development.”

He added, “It will increase the nation’s GDP. The broadband penetration is currently at 37.5 percent, we are making progress and we are addressing the obstacles to our broadband penetration. This MoU will also bridge the gap between the academia and industry. Most of our institutions are focused on certificate we are working with relevant institutions to ensure that the gap is bridged. We have digital economy for digital Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the Country General Manager of IBM Nigeria, Dipo Faulkner said, Digital Economy and emerging technologies have brought changes in skill requirements as well as unemployment, and in jobs globally today.

He stated that there is need to bridge the gap between education and entrepreneurship to ensure that people don’t acquire education alone but that they have skills for self-sustainability and development of their environment.

According to him, “IBM Digital Nations Africa online platform for digital literacy and it is free. It is our hope that this will be mutual benefitting, and it is on this platform that this that the MoU is built. This will be IBM’s contributions to Nigeria to help bridge the skills gap. We cannot afford to be left behind in the digital economy”

