PHOTO: Rotimi Ameachi inspects Lagos-Ibadan railway project

By Victoria Bamas Published Date
Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi inspects Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos on Friday, 23 august 2019. Photo: Abdullateef Aliyu
