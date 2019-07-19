  1. Home
Rotary District 9125 to inaugurate Victor Onukhugwa

By Latifat Opoola Published Date

The investiture of Rotarian Victor C.  Onukwugha as the District Governor of District 9125 would hold tomorrow Saturday at the International Conference Center ICC, Abuja.

Rotarian Osi Imomoh, Chairman of the District’s 2019/2020 Planning Committee, in a statement, said former Minister of Health, Rotarian Julius Adelusi, who was also District Governor, will be guest speaker and chairman of the occasion.

He stated that delegates will be coming from the 23 states and Abuja, which make up the district, and added that other dignitaries are also expected from other districts to add colour to the occasion.

