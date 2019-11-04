Rotary Club provides free treatment to 500 villagers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary Club of Abuja Maiatama on Saturday provided free medical tests and treatment to 500 residents of Galuwyi village as part of its 2019 Family Health Day.

It also distributed about 100 treated nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes, and referred those with more challenges, including Hepatitis, to hospital for better attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters later, the connect president of the club, Eucharia Ekweozoh, said: “We decided to reach out to the needy in this our adopted community in line with the mandate of Rotary International. And our coming was timely because many people were sick.

“With our team of medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists, we were able to treat about 500 villagers and save them the cost of going to hospitals in Abuja which is about 10 kilometres away.

“Our members were excited that the elderly and the children constituted the largest percentage of beneficiaries. In fact, more than 120 children were dewormed.

“At the end of the exercise, we gave 100 treated nets to 100 pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes. This apart from giving basic health talks to women, who are mostly in charge of homes.

The chairperson of the club’s project, Miriam Dili, said: ““Everybody was overwhelmed by the impact we made. Family Health Day is a requirement of Rotary International, we are proud to lift others up.

“From the laboratory tests, some of the villagers would require follow up medical examinations on Hepatitis and other infections in either at the clinic in the village or a general hospital.

“We will monitor those who have been shortlisted for follow-up.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App