Rotary club organises free health services

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Lugbe-FHA Estate, District 9125 has conducted a free health service for residents of Sauka Kauta in Lugbe.

According to the president, Rotarian Aborisade Olaoluwa, the event, tagged: “Rotary Family Health Day” was organized to test and examine members of the public in collaboration with Rotary Clubs and Districts in Nigeria, Togo, Ghana, Benin and Cote D’Ivoire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have people living in suburbs that are finding it difficult to eat three square meals let alone visiting health centers to know the status of their health.

“We are here to sentisize them about simple hygiene like washing hands. We set aside a Rotary Family Health Day where we will carry out activities such as HIV test, Hepatitis, Glucose test, family planning amongst others,” he said.

He further revealed that treatments of residents will be taken care of by the Rotary clubs.

In the same vein, Mercy Michael, the CEO of Mercy Michael Foundation, said her foundation was there to partner with Rotary to carry out medical activities such as vitals, BP etc.

“We will deworm the children and give then vitamin A supplements and we work with another health facility that will provide the drugs,” she said.

Meanwhile, the chief of the community, Chief Ayebayi Buba, bemoaned government’s neglect of the village despite several appeals.

“There is a health center in Lugbe and my people, especially pregnant women, don’t find it easy to go there.

“We made available land for a health center in our community for the government to use but they have not helped us. I have written severally but no one has answered us,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App