…Rotary Club distributes palliatives to FCT residents

The Rotary Club of Asokoro, Abuja, has distributed palliatives and protective gears to residents of Kpaduma 1, a suburb community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The distribution, which took place at the community’s primary school targets vulnerable residents, mostly women. Items distributed include; rice, relief packages and protective kits such facemask, sanitizer, socks and gloves.

The president of the club, Kanayo Chukwumezie, said the distribution which was targeted at 90 households was done to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on the vulnerable members of the community.

“We have been in touch with this community. For four years, we have been touching peoples’ lives here,” he said.

He added that the club also trained the residents on how to make hand sanitizers, maintain proper hygiene, exercise and use of protective gears.

The leader of the community, John Tanko, thanked the Rotary Club, for the humane gesture towards the community and urge other groups to emulate them.

A beneficiary, Fatima Abdullahi, who is a mother of six, said the items will go a long way in ameliorating their hardship as they have run out of food stuffs due to the lockdown.

Another beneficiary, Ruth Bala said, “anybody who gave you food has given you life. We have been in a tight situation since the lockdown was imposed. We really appreciate the Club for coming to our aid in this trying time”.

