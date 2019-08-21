Ronaldo: Maybe I can finish my career next year

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains unsure when he will retire, saying it could be as soon as next year or he could play into his 40s.

Ronaldo, 34, has continued to star after joining the Old Lady last year, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions and helping the Italian giants win another Serie A title in 2018-19.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is uncertain when he will stop playing, although he intimated that it may not be far away.

“I don’t think about that,” Ronaldo told TVI on Tuesday.

“Maybe I can finish my career next year… but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

“I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it.”

Along with numerous individual honours, Ronaldo has won a record five Champions League titles (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United), three Premier League crowns, two La Liga trophies, and one Serie A title.

Ronaldo wants to make history and is seemingly motivated by setting records.

“Are there any football players who have more records than me?” he asked.

“I don’t think there are any footballers who have more records than me.”

