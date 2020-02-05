Breaking News
Insecurity:  No Nigerian must have more than three mobile numbers – FG  
Ronaldo @35: Fans react as Juventus star vows to play on

By Cynthia Akande
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today but he is working on his physical parameters in order to keep playing football at the top level for more years to come.

The super star, who posted a video of himself defying age, wrote “happy birthday to me”.

Millions of fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Portuguese superstar, using several hashtags which includes; #GOAT, #Cristiano and #CR735.

The Juventus forward  said age will not stop him from continuing to play the game he loves.

The 35-year-old previously claimed that he would only stop if he lacked “motivation” and that it would not be due to his “physique”.

“I am treating myself well and I think I can play safely up to 40. The most important factor, honestly, will be psychological, he said.

The video of him training on instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to me!!😅💪🏽🤪

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

