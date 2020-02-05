Ronaldo @35: Fans react as Juventus star vows to play on

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today but he is working on his physical parameters in order to keep playing football at the top level for more years to come.

The super star, who posted a video of himself defying age, wrote “happy birthday to me”.

Millions of fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Portuguese superstar, using several hashtags which includes; #GOAT, #Cristiano and #CR735.

The Juventus forward said age will not stop him from continuing to play the game he loves.

The 35-year-old previously claimed that he would only stop if he lacked “motivation” and that it would not be due to his “physique”.

“I am treating myself well and I think I can play safely up to 40. The most important factor, honestly, will be psychological, he said.

The video of him training on instagram:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to me!!😅💪🏽🤪 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:58am PST

Squawka Football

@Squawka

Happy 35th birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: • 5x Champions League winner

• 5x Ballon d’Or winner

• 4x FIFA Player of the Year

• 4x European Golden Shoe

• 3x Premier League winner

• European Championship

• Nations League One of the greatest players to have played the game. pic.twitter.com/YhBUn4HFW4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 5, 2020



Cousin_C.Ronaldo

@Timi_CR7

Happy birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo! 🎂 The #GOAT who makes age just number turns 35 today! Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 years old today. Happy birthday to the living legend! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/o3ymJRDNci — Cousin_C.Ronaldo.🏆 (@Timi_CR7) February 5, 2020

TC.

@TotalCristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo… 🤯. – 33 goals in 33 games this season.

– Most goals in 2020 (10).

– Most Serie A goals since joining Juventus (40).

– Most MOTMs for club+country (17).

– Quickest to 40 Serie A goals for Juventus.

– Quickest to 50 Juventus goals. The Greatest, EVER. pic.twitter.com/zxQVmEfUIP — TC. (@TotalCristiano) February 2, 2020

United Swagger

@UtdSwagger

Today is Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday guess what? Instead of him to be in the club partying man is out here training!! OMG what kind of human being is that??#CR735 pic.twitter.com/OJJWxZbrgC — United Swagger (@UtdSwagger) February 5, 2020

IBISEVIC BOLTON ABDUL LANRE

@bolton0011

Happy Birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo Aveiro Dos Santos. 🏆 x5 Champions League

🏆 x3 EPL

🏆 x2 La Liga

🏆 x1 Serie A

🏆 x4 Club World Cup 🇵🇹 🥅 x164 games

🇵🇹 ⚽ x99 goals

🏆 x1 Euro 2016

🏆 x1 2019 UEFA Nations League -🏵5 Ballon d’Ors

-🏅4 Golden Shoes The GOAT#CR735 pic.twitter.com/wmf2cyctn2 — IBISEVIC BOLTON ABDUL LANRE (@bolton0011) February 5, 2020

Football Index

@FootballIndex

One of the best to ever do it 🇵🇹 Happy 35th birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: ⬡ 5x Champions League winner

⬡ 5x Ballon d’Or winner

⬡ Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer

⬡ Portugal’s all-time top scorer

⬡ 722 Career goals 10 goals to start 2020, he ain’t slowing down 🔥#CR735 pic.twitter.com/KYUArQAggp — Football Index (@FootballIndex) February 5, 2020

Nungua Justin Bieber

@p_incode

It’s the birthday of a legend and a real GOAT 🐐. HAPPY BIRTHDAY CRISTIANO RONALDO#CR735 pic.twitter.com/mdlRo4rqiO — 🇬🇭👑Nungua Justin Bieber👑🇬🇭 (@p_incode) February 5, 2020

