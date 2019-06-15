Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan reject Manchester United’s request

Inter Milan have rejected Manchester United’s request to include defender Milan Skriniar in a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy.
Lukaku has emerged as a leading target for new Inter boss, Antonio Conte but the teams are yet to reach an agreement, with the Premier League club reportedly demanding at least £60 million for the 26-year-old.
In an attempt to conclude a transfer, Corriere dello Sport (via Inside Futbol) reports that United had raised the possibility of Inter centre-back Skriniar moving to Old Trafford as part of the deal.
But Inter have reportedly rejected the proposal as the defender is seen as a crucial part of Conte’s plans for next season.
