Roma joins Serie A clubs returning to training

Roma will resume training activities next week amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Serie A team announced.

The 2019-20 Serie A season has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 crisis, which has killed more than 244,500 people worldwide.

All teams in Italy are set to return to training on May 18, the day after the government’s existing lockdown measures expire, but some are scheduled to resume earlier.

A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on Thursday opened the door for Sassuolo, SPAL, Bologna and Parma to return to training next week.

