Role of parents in protecting female children

Parents most especially mothers are in the best position to teach their female children about their safety. Be close to them make feel they can discuss anything with you and let them know protecting them is your priority. Parent should know the people there children mingle with ask them what they do while playing and listen attentively to what they will say.

Know the houses they enter and if possible select houses that you feel your child can enter without worrying yourself. I could remember when I was a little girl I and my friends went to fetch water in my neighbours house after fetching the water while coming out the man called me and my friends left me when they reached home my Mum asked them of me and they told her the man in the house called her while we were coming out, my Mum immediately went to the house and brought me out and beat me with no mercy and stopped me from fetching water in that house totally. Only God knows what he could have done to me without my mum being there at a spot.

Mothers should teach their female children that their bodies are meant to be kept secret. Mum, sisters can see your nakedness but not all uncles, even your brothers are not allowed to see your body.

Hajara Mohammed Kini, University of Maiduguri

