Rohr to lead Super Eagles through AFCON, World Cup qualifiers — NFF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation says it has extended the contract of the Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, to lead the national team through the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup qualifiers.

The President of the football governing body, Amaju Pinnick announced this on Wednesday in a series of tweet through his official twitter handle @PinnickAmaju without revealing the terms and conditions of the contract extension.

In the tweet, the president said that; “the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles”.

READ: Rohr given more stringent conditions to remain Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Pinnick believed that the move is a step toward securing ticket for the forthcoming World Cup tournament as well as winning the Nations Cup.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup.

“In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions,” he added.

The tweet added that: “With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally.

“Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on,” Pinnick said.

Pinnick also expressed confidence that contract extension would encourage Rohr to give more concentration on the development of football in the country.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App