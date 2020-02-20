Roger Federer to miss Indian Wells, French Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Federer has announced that minor surgery on his right knee will sideline him until Wimbledon at the end of June.

The tennis star made this known on his twitter handle on Thursday.

After reluctantly having an operation to repair freak damage to his left knee when running a bath for one of his children in Melbourne in 2016, he is left with two knees that have gone under the knife.

He returned from his first ordeal – and seven months out – to win the Australian Open in 2017, one of the great sporting comebacks. There are no such assurances he can do anything like that again.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” he said. “I hoped it would go away but, after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.”

He added: “I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!”

From the time Federer posted the news on Twitter that he would miss four lead-up tournaments and the French Open, his fans have been in grief.

They are all wishing him well with some urging him to take time to resolve his health issues.

Please take care of yourself Roger. Whatever happens we just want you to be happy and ok. — Vishnu 💯+🏆🏆🏆 (@Rfighterer) February 20, 2020

Take it easy, Champ! Miss you, already!🤞♥️🤞♥️🎾🎾🎾 — barbara cusano (@bacusano5) February 20, 2020

For a second i got a mini heartattack that it was an retirement tweet 😒 — Omkar Shetty🇮🇳 (@omkar_shettyg) February 20, 2020

get well soon, roger! we’re all wishing you’ll get a speedy recovery. 💓 pic.twitter.com/izBKvTHI72 — k. 🤐😜😍 (@fedalintowch) February 20, 2020

Praying for a fast and complete recovery! Tennis won’t be the same until you return to the courts! 🙏 — Terrijoliefla (@terrijoliefla) February 20, 2020

