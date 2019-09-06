  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Robert Mugabe great Africanist – don
ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Mugabe great Africanist – don

By . Published Date

Prof. Isaac Albert, Dean of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan, described the late former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, as a great Africanist.

In a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Albert said that the African continent had a great deal to learn from Mugabe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugabe died on Friday morning in a hospital in Singapore at age 95.

Alber said: “He was a great Africanist.

“We have several lessons to learn from him in articulating the African Union’s mantra of ‘African solutions to African problems’.

“He blocked undue foreign interference in the affairs of his country. This is commendable.”

Albert, an expert in peace and conflict studies, however, said that Mugabe made some costly mistakes which would affect the development of his country in years to come.

According to him, Mugabe took lands from white farmers and gave them to a black population with no capacity to make good use of the resource.

“This partly contributed to the collapse of the country’s economy.

“This is the age of globalisation; by shutting his country against the outside world, he denied Zimbabwe the best,” he told NAN.

The don added that Mugabe was intolerant of opposition which, he said, hurt Zimbabwe a great deal.

“I hope other Africanists would learn from these.”

NAN reports that Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe since independence, was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power.

Reports say Mugabe had been receiving treatment since April. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.