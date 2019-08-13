Robbery attacks: Ibadan varsity imposes curfew on campus

ADVERTISEMENT

Following recent robbery attacks on students of the University of Ibadan, the authority of the institution on Tuesday imposed partial curfew on the university campus.

The partial curfew, according to a statement signed by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, takes effect from Wednesday (14th August) from 12midnight to 5:00am daily until further notice.

The statement further said the decision was taken at a meeting of the University Security Committee which was aimed at reviewing the current security situation on the University of Ibadan.

The statement noted that all students and members of staff must have means of identification when asked by security operatives.

The Vice Chancellor said all male visitors to the three female hostels (Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabeth Hall) are to be received outside the halls while female guests will be screened.

Olayinka added that any male visitors seen loitering around female halls beyond 8:30pm will be taken as suspect.

It would be recalled that two female hostels at the university had been invaded by thieves who robbed and injured both male and female students in the process.

“A major decision of the committee is to enforce a partial curfew from 12 midnight till 5am as from tomorrow, Wednesday 14th August 2019.

“All students and members of staff should be able to produce a means of identification if and when accosted by security staff. This partial restriction of movement will be in place until further notice.

“Kindly ensure strict compliance, please, as part of efforts at ensuring the safety of all members of the community. In view of recent security situation on the campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above listed Female Halls of Residence.

“The residents of the aforementioned halls can only receive their male visitors outside the Hall. Female visitors should be screened at the Porters’ Lodge. Moreover, all male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female Halls by 8:30pm. Anyone found loitering will be regarded as a suspect,” the statement read.

