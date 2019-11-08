Robbers vandalise ATM in Kubwa filling station

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed robbers attacked a filling station in Kubwa Abuja, where they vandalized an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) attached to the facility.

Witnesses who spoke to City News on Thursday, said the gunmen numbering about 10 attacked the filling station located at NNPC Junction, Kubwa around 2am on Thursday.

A source said that two of the armed men introduced themselves as security men on approaching the facility, while soliciting for its security guard to assist them use the ATM.

“He allowed them in, and they promptly pounced on him and tied him up with their other gang members joining in.

“They removed the ATM machine which was attached to a container, loaded it into a J5 Peugeot bus and fled. The security guard later managed to untie himself and went to the Kubwa police division where he reported the incident,” he said.

City News learnt that the security guard was held by the police until later in the day following the intervention of the management of the filling station and the bank which owned the ATM.

The container where the cash machine was installed was at the filling station when our reporter visited yesterday, while the station suspended dispensing fuel.

Efforts to speak to the Kubwa Police Area Commander, ACP Sani Omolori Aliyu, were not successful as he said he was attending a meeting when he was contacted.

