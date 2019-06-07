Robbers shoot, rob man of N1.5m in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed robbers attacked a man and robbed him of N1.5 million in Bauchi metropolis.

The incident occurred Friday along Wunti street close to Central Market Roundabout in Bauchi metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The robbers reportedly riding a motorcycle were said to have accosted and shot the man while he was driving his car and snatched the N1.5m.

They were said to have opened fire to scare people away before shooting the man and made away with the cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the armed robbers trailed the man from the bank where he cashed the money.

“As soon as they finished the operation, they were said to have headed along Gombe road before people could come to the rescue of the robbery victim,” one witness disclosed.

However, when contacted, Bauchi State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said that information about the incidence is still sketchy as they are still compiling reports.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App