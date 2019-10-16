Robbers shoot cyclist, raids shop in Pegi

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed robbers Tuesday evening shot and injured a commercial cyclist at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The Cyclist identified as Yaro was hit by a stray bullet when the armed robbers raided Biggy Ventures, a popular shop in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of the community, Musa Jonah, said the incident happened around 8:23 pm on Tuesday.

He said the robbers appeared from unknown direction and started shooting sporadically in the air.

He said he was in his house, few meters away from the shop when he heard the sound of gun shot.

He said the cyclist was hit when he came to buy engine oil for his motorcycle at the shop.

“I was inside my house around 8:23 pm which is not far from the spare part shop when a call came from one of the vigilante that armed robbers were shooting and an Okada man was hit by bullets. So I immediately check through the window to discover that people were running for their lives,” he said.

According to him, the shop owner and his sales boy narrowly escaped through the back door.

He said the armed robbers made away with undisclosed sums of money.

He said the injured cyclist was taken to the palace chief of Pegi, before he was taken to a primary healthcare center at the community for treatment.

Jonah, alleged that security men deployed to the community to checkmate rising kidnappings and killings only patrol during the day time and leave in the evening.

“It is unfortunate that despite the fact that Pegi is under siege as a result of kidnappings and killings, the security men only patrol during the day time and leave in the evening, which I believe if they remain 24 hours, such incident wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA) Mr. Taiwo Adebirigbe, confirmed the robbery attack while speaking with our reporter via telephone.

He said the suspected robbers attacked a popular Biggy ventures where petrol and engine oil are sold and made away with undisclosed sums of money, while a cyclist was hit by a stray bullet.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls put across to his phone as at the time of filling this report.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App