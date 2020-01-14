Armed robbers raid IBB market, shoot passerby

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of armed robbers, Monday evening, stormed the popular IBB market in Suleja town of Niger state, shooting one person in the process.

Sources who spoke to Daily Trust this morning said that the robbers who arrived the area some minutes before 7:00pm, parked their vehicle at the back of the market and went straight into a shop that sells mobile phones in the plaza, popularly known as Murada.

“Nobody was aware of what was taking place inside the shop as they carried out every thing secretly,” a source informed.

It was gathered that in the process of fleeing from the the area, the robbers missed the exit. They shot into the air which caused commotion where one passerby was hit by a stray bullet.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A member of the Suleja vigilante group who said they were yet to report for night duty when the incident took place, added that, the robbers later located their vehicle, and fled the area, while the victim was taking to the Suleja general hospital for treatment.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App