Robbers raid IBB University, Lapai

Armed robbers in the early hours of Monday raided the off-campus hostel of the Ibrahim Badamasi University Lapai, Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the robbers arrived the hostel at about 12 midnight where they dispossessed students of their valuables.

Some of the affected students who spoke to our correspondent said the robbers went from room-to-room carting away laptops, cell phones, cash, jewelries and clothes.

“They operated from 12 midnight till 2am before they left the same way they came,” one of the students said.

According to him, the police arrived the scene after the robbers had left.

When contacted, Malam Baba Akote of the Information Unit said the institution has not received communication on the matter as the incident did not happen on the campus.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the story, saying the incident happened outside the university campus.

He said investigation into the matter has commenced, adding that the robbers would be apprehended and brought to justice.

