  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Robbers raid IBB University, Lapai
ADVERTISEMENT

Robbers raid IBB University, Lapai

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna   Published Date
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBB University)

Armed robbers in the early hours of Monday raided the off-campus hostel of the Ibrahim Badamasi University Lapai, Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the robbers arrived the hostel at about 12 midnight where they dispossessed students of their valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the affected students who spoke to our correspondent said the robbers went from room-to-room carting away laptops, cell phones, cash, jewelries and clothes.

“They operated from 12 midnight till 2am before they left the same way they came,” one of the students said.

According to him, the police arrived the scene after the robbers had left.

When contacted, Malam Baba Akote of the Information Unit said the institution has not received communication on the matter as the incident did not happen on the campus.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the story, saying the incident happened outside the university campus.

He said investigation into the matter has commenced, adding that the robbers would be apprehended and brought to justice.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.