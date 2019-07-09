Robbers kill vigilante member, injure other in Suleja

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of armed robbers in the early hours of Saturday attacked vigilantes guarding shops at the Suleja IBB Market in Niger state, killing one of the members and injuring another.

Vigilante Commander of Daudu-Gyara unit where the incident took place, Muhammad Sani Aliyu, while speaking to our reporter yesterday, said the robbers also burgled four shops; rice store, flour, provision, and fashion shops.

He said undisclosed amount of money was taken from three of the shops as they failed to access safe box of the other shop.

Aliyu explained that his attention was called around 3 am by one of his members who escaped the attack, and that on getting there, he discovered that his colleague, Aminu Lawan, was injured on one of his legs and laid helplessly under a trailer.

“I was trying to get to him when I was flashed with light by some of the robbers, but I managed to escaped from the scene unharmed. I took cover somewhere until I overheard one of them saying that the time that was given to them for the operation was over. So as they left immediately and I called the attention of our operation chairman, Alhaji Adamu London, who rushed to the scene, where we discovered that another member Sabiu Abdullahi was killed by the robbers.

“We picked the surviving one to the Suleja general hospital along with the policemen who arrived the area some moment later,” he said.

Meanwhile efforts to speak to the shop owners by the City News were not successful as one of the victims, Alhaji Abdurrahman Achida, whose shop and plaza was attacked was said to have left to home, while another one Alhaji Kabiru Ustaz was busy receiving symphatisers during the visit.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Suleja, CSP Sani Zubairu, confirmed the incident, adding that the police has commenced investigation into the matter.

