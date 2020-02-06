Robbers kill two policemen, two others in Ondo banks’ raid

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of dare-devil armed robbers on Thursday stormed Ile-Oluji in Ondo state and attacked two banks, killing four people including two policemen.

Daily Trust gathered that the robbers first went to a first generation bank and gained entrance by using dynamite to blow open the entrance door before reaching for the bank’s strong room.

The incident, according to witnesses, started around 4:00pm and lasted for about 40 minutes.

During the operation, two people were said to have been killed, our reporter gathered.

Thereafter, the robbers, who were said to be armed to the teeth, also forced their way into a new generation bank nearby as they engaged Police in serious shootout.

However, their attempt to enter the bank wasn’t successful despite the use of dynamite.

At the end of the operation, four persons were said to have been killed including two policemen.

When contacted, spokesman for Ondo police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the robbery operation in a chat with Daily Trust, but said it is difficult to confirm the number of casualty as at the time of filing this report.

He added that they were still discussing with the banks and offices affected to know the identity of the victims who were affected.

Joseph, however, said the command had deployed armed policemen to the area, saying the Police is on the trail of the robbers.

Daily Trust also gathered that local hunters have joined in the pursuit of the robbery gang.

