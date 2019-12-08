Robbers kill bureau de change operator, escape with money in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Some suspected armed robbers shot dead a bureau de change operator, Hamis Naira, and escaped with his undisclosed millions of naira in Abuja.

A witness, Yahuza Ibrahim, said the incident happened last Thursday around 8:37 am at Mangazhi near Sheraton Hotel, Wuse zone 4 Abuja.

He suspected robbers drove to the area inside an unmarked vehicle, which he said one of the gang members who pretended to be a customer approached the deceased and informed him that he brought some dollars to change.

“They actually parked some distance away from the man always do his business after one of the approached him that he has some dollars in his car to change, ” he said.

According to him, the deceased immediately followed the robber to the car, in which he said one of the robbers seated inside the car opened fire on him as the driver zoomed off after snatching a sack containing undisclosed dollars and naira.

“The driver actually was inside the car with the ignition on, when one of the gangmembers went straight to meet him and they both came where the vehicle was parked before they shooting him and escaped with his bag, ” he said.

He said the remain of the deceased has been buried according to him rites at a Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

When contacted, the FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, confirmed the incident via telephone to interview with our reporter yesterday.

“The deceased actually went to his customer inside his car, in which the customer now brought out a gun and shot him dead before he now escaped with the money. And we are trying to trace who was that the deceased customer, ” he said.

